Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 62,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,612,886 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 669.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

