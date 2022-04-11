FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stake Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $2,529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $4,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $160.59 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average of $147.53.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

