Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.