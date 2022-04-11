FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

