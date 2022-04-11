FY2023 EPS Estimates for Skillsoft Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skillsoft in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 845,329 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 19,477.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 863,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

