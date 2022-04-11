Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Gartner worth $99,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Gartner by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

NYSE IT traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.77. 3,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.95 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

