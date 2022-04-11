Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

GATO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC cut Gatos Silver from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $4.72 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

