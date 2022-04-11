Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays raised Gentera from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Gentera stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. Gentera has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.
