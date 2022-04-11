Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $72,262,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

