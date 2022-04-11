Gesher I Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 11th (NASDAQ:GIACU)

Gesher I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 11th. Gesher I Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Gesher I Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GIACU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. Gesher I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Get Gesher I Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,517,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,900,000.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.