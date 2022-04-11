Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 6.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 113,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,879,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $941.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,320,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,063,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 694.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 827,548 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

