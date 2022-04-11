Ghost (GHOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $136,309.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00034566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00103957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

