GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.77 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

