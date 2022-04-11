Gitlab Inc’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Gitlab’s (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 12th. Gitlab had issued 10,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $800,800,000 based on an initial share price of $77.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of GTLB opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.62. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $89,241,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.