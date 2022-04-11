Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

