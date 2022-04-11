GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.06 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates.

