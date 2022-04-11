GNY One Day Volume Reaches $8,534.00 (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. GNY has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and $8,534.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

