Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

