Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

