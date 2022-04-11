Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,195,876,000 after acquiring an additional 711,260 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

