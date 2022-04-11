Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GO shares. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 958,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,064. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,980 shares of company stock worth $3,400,778 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after buying an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,345,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 343,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

