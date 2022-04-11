Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAC. Citigroup raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $151.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $102.41 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

