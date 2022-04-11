Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.75.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (Get Rating)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
