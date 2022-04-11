Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 548,798 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 544,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 431,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 109,195 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

