Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $5,767,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE opened at $91.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.98. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

