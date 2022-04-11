Gulden Trading Down 20% This Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $2,096.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00261151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001621 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,139,231 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.