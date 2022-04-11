Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

