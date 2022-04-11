Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,126 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.37. 1,750,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,217. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

