Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,908 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.