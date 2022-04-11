Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 8,613 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trimble by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 28,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $70.86. 1,338,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,707. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

