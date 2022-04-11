Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $169.22. 873,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,682. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.