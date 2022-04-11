Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 6,271 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.67. 3,757,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

