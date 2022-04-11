Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 99,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 104,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.90. 1,896,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.41. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

