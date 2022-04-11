Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

