Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,136,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,942. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

