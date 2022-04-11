Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,446 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DD traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.41.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

