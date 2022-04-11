Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $454.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.10. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

