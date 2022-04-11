Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after acquiring an additional 242,756 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,786,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,408,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.76. 79,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,531. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06.

