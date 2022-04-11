Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.29.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $562.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,937. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.82 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

