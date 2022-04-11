Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,104 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 272.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 134,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 98,481 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.04. The company had a trading volume of 56,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,134. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

