Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.74 and a 200-day moving average of $275.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

