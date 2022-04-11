Haven Protocol Market Cap Tops $101.66 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00010439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,942.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.86 or 0.07545695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00257998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.39 or 0.00749571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00093151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.37 or 0.00561178 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00378981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,217,172 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

