Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

