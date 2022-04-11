Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%.
About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK)
