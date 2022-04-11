HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $258.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $188.15 and a 52-week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

