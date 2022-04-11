HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,678,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day moving average of $248.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.15 and a 1 year high of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

