Head to Head Survey: Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) vs. Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -12.56% -89.22% -16.55% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Boqii and Able Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million 0.25 -$29.68 million ($0.25) -1.74 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Able Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boqii.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boqii and Able Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boqii currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 589.02%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than Able Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Boqii has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able Energy has a beta of 16.93, suggesting that its stock price is 1,593% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Able Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

