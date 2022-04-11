Head-To-Head Survey: Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) versus Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Winmark and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $78.22 million 10.19 $39.92 million $10.49 21.18 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$4.51 million N/A N/A

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Winmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Winmark has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 51.04% -206.23% 114.39% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Winmark and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Winmark beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark (Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names. The company's Plato's Closet brand stores buys and sells used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Style Encore brand stores buys and sells used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories; and Music Go Round brand stores buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in the middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology and business-essential equipment. As of February 23, 2022, it had 1,271 franchised stores, as well as offers its products online at musicgoround.com, playitagainsports.com, and style-encore.com. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (Get Rating)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

