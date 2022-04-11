Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 558,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,578,000 after purchasing an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,488,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.