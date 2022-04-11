Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Trading 4% Higher

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.31. 16,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,266,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

