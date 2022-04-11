Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of HT stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.49.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

