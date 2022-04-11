Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 4.5% Higher

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.32. Approximately 10,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 475,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a market cap of $602.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth $62,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

